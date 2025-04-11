GEM IT wins government tech deal

GEM (Fiji) Pte Limited, also known as GEM IT Solutions has secured a major contract to supply desktop and laptop computers to all government ministries and departments.

This contract, won through a competitive bidding process, strengthens GEM IT’s role in Fiji’s digital growth.

With more than 20 years of experience in the ICT field, GEM IT has earned a strong reputation for providing advanced technology and dependable support.

This contract shows that the company can meet the increasing technology needs of the Fijian government.

GEM IT Director Dennis Fong shared his pride in winning the contract.

He stated that the project showcased the company’s dedication to quality, reliability and innovation.

He also said that they are committed to providing the government employees with the tools they need to work more efficiently and improve services.

The contract , Fong states also shows GEM IT’s deep understanding of the local market and its ability to offer full support, from setup to ongoing maintenance.

This partnership will help modernize government operations, improve services and boost digital skills across Fiji, playing an important role in improving Fiji’s technology infrastructure.

