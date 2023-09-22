Gavoka congratulates Fiji Airways

[File Photo]

Tourism Minister, Viliame Gavoka is congratulating, Fiji Airways, in bringing home for the second year in a row, a Five Star Major Airline in the APEX Official Airline Ratings™.

Fiji Airways stands among an exclusive group of ten airlines worldwide, to be honoured with the prestigious Five Star Major Airline Award 2024.

Gavoka says given Fijis geographical remoteness, the national carrier plays an instrumental role in growing our tourism and trade.

He states so this truly makes it another critical accolade that Fijians should all be proud of.

For the 2024 Awards, Fiji Airways underwent a thorough evaluation, with passengers from around the world rating nearly one million flights across more than 600 airlines using a comprehensive five-star scale.

The APEX Official Airline Ratings™, recognized for their impartiality, were independently certified by a professional external auditing company.