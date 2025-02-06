FRCS Gold Card program sees growth

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says the Gold Card program’s growth is a testament to businesses’ commitment to tax compliance.

Since its launch in 2012, the Gold Card program by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) has expanded significantly, growing from 34 members to 77 businesses.

This increase highlights the program’s growing importance in fostering tax compliance and supporting large businesses in Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says the Gold Card program’s growth is a testament to businesses’ commitment to tax compliance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Gold Card members contribute 57% of FRCS revenues. The membership has increased from 34 to 77, reflecting the growing recognition by businesses of the value of priority services and tax compliance.”

FRCS CEO Udit Singh says Gold Card members have contributed $1.6 billion this year.

“Effectively, they’ve got their shoes or clearances at the border. And also clearances around taxation. They’ve got key account management and key account support.”

Singh adds that FRCS will continue to support Gold Card members with priority services, ensuring smooth and efficient tax and customs processes.