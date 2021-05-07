Home

Business

FNPF rolls out short codes for members

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 4:30 pm

The Fiji National Provident Fund is introducing a short code and mobile numbers in an effort to minimize costs for its members.

The short code 5857 and mobile phone contacts for both members and the employer helpline will go live from Monday.

These new contact modes have been activated as part of the Funds business continuity plan to ensure services, while limited, will continue to be available for key stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says the Fund has not taken lightly the advisories from relevant authorities and the safety of its stakeholders and staff remain a priority.

Vodonaivalu says also part of their contingency plans, they’ve been clearing pending COVID-19 applications this week and are processing payments that have been approved.

This is specifically for members applying for the Lockdown relief, Voluntary Members relief and Phase 4 Round 2.

This includes the early payment for Phase 2 Round 5 members, whose relief funds were to be paid on Tuesday.

$9.25m is being paid to 37, 077 members for this Phase – with 32, 466 receiving a Government top-up of $7.7m.

These members will be able to access their funds from tomorrow morning depending on the banks crediting process.

