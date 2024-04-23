Fiji elected Vice Chair of ESCAP80

(L-R) Director Multilateral Bureau at Fiji MFA, Ms. Keleni Seruvatu, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Lenora Qereqeretabua, Fiji’s Ambassador to Indonesia and Permanent Rep to ESCAP, Mr. Amena Yauvoli, and Second Secretary at the Fiji Embassy to Indonesia Ms. Vasiti Cirikiyasawa. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua has been elected the Vice Chair of the 80th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

The session will be chaired by the Foreign Minister of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh.

ESCAP80 will convene this week at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

Guided by the theme “Leveraging digital innovation for sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific”, the Commission brings together 53 member States and 9 associate members from across Asia and the Pacific.

The leaders will discuss region-wide cooperative actions on leveraging digital innovation to speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Fiji is participating in the plenary session, responding to the theme of the Commission Session, and in the session on the Special Body on Least Developed, Landlocked Developing and Small Island Developing States, and providing sub-regional perspectives on the theme.

Bilateral discussions are also scheduled with various development partners attending the Commission Session.

The Asia and the Pacific region is uniquely placed to leverage digital technologies and solution to overcome sustainable development challenges.

The Commission Meeting ends on Friday.