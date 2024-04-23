Help prevent suicides, share your problems

The Ministry of Youth partnered with Empower Pacific to host a four-day awareness program on Suicide Prevention and Combating Trafficking in Persons.

Laite Kuruilase of Naviyago village in Lautoka says the program enabled her to be better equipped with information on how to prevent suicide.

She adds that last December she lost her 34-year-old son to suicide.

The village headman’s wife says they have recorded a few suicide cases in the village and a nearby settlement.

Kuruilase says the workshop has helped the people of Naviyago to understand the reasons behind suicides and how it can be prevented.

She emphasizes people should share their mental health problems instead of keeping things to themselves.