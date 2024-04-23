DFPL venues confirmed

Two Digicel Fiji Premier League games will be played at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Vatuwaqa on Sunday.

The Fiji FA has today confirmed that Suva and Nasinu will host their respective games at the venue this weekend.

Suva takes on Lautoka at 1pm in the first match followed by Nasinu and Navua’s clash at 3pm.

Another game on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing Nadroga at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Two games are going be held on Saturday starting with Labasa and Ba at 2pm at Subrail Park.

At 7pm, Rewa hosts Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.