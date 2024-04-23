FCS concludes job evaluation exercise

[File Photo]

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the Fiji Corrections Service has concluded its job evaluation exercise for all positions.

Turaga says the implementation of the Report is in line with the government staff retention policy, which aims to align remuneration with the market rate.

He adds the exercise took place last October.

The Minister expresses optimism towards this significant achievement, as the last evaluation was done in 2006.

Turaga says hopes to implement the changes in the new financial year.