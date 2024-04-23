Fiji develops open distance learning

The consultative workshop participants at Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva with the Chief Guest, Ms. Selina Kuruleca- Permanent Secretary for Education [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Teachers Registration Authority has developed the country’s first Open and Distance Learning Policy for the professional development of in-service teachers.

This was made possible through support of the Commonwealth of Learning.

FTRA Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh says who is also the project lead, says they’ve worked closely with COL for the past two years.

Chief Executive Officer & Project Lead, Ms. Sangeeta Singh [Source: Supplied]

Singh adds this resulted in the partnership, providing the much-needed opportunity for the ODL Policy.

The ODL Policy will provide a framework for workable and sustainable mode of delivering professional development sessions for in-service teachers.

While the report for the first round of consultation has been submitted to the Commonwealth, the FTRA will host two more consultative workshops next month.

The workshops in the North and West, aims to reach other professionals for their views and contributions.