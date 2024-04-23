Police Head reshuffles positions

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew has reshuffled a number of Directors to ensure the return on the investment made in training and education.

Taking up the role of Director of Training and Education is SSP Seru Neiko, who is taking over from SSP Aseri Nakibo.

SSP Neiko previously held the post of Director of Narcotics with over 31 years of service since joining the FPF as a Special Constable at the Lautoka Police Station in 1993.

SSP Neiko says he looks forward to sharing his knowledge and experience in this ever-exciting career.

Taking over from SSP Neiko at the Narcotics Bureau is Senior SP Fisi Nasario.

The newly appointed Director of Prosecutions is Acting SSP Amelia Rokotuivuna, who previously held the Deputy Director of Prosecutions post.

Acting SSP Rokotuivuna’s appointment also marks another significant milestone for women officers, joining five others holding senior leadership roles.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says the changes are made according to organizational needs.