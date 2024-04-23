Tourism Summit underway in NZ

World Tourism Cities Federation Wellington Fragrant Hills Tourism Summit 2024 is underway in New Zealand [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The World Tourism Cities Federation Wellington Fragrant Hills Tourism Summit 2024 is underway in New Zealand, making it the first time to be held in Oceania.

The Fijian delegation is led by Minister for Education Viliame Gavoka and Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

Co-hosted by the World Tourism Cities Federation and Wellington City Council under the theme, “Promoting Sustainable City Tourism: Innovation and Enhancement,” the Summit seeks to explore pathways for innovation in global tourism.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Along the margins, the delegation met the Executive Vice Chair of the World Tourism Cities Federation Council and Vice Mayor of Beijing, Sima Hong.

Gavoka and Hong discussed the long-standing bilateral relations and friendship between Fiji and China.

Both sides shared the prospects of mutually beneficial sister city arrangements.

Nadi is currently a member of the Federation.

The meeting also discussed the potential of Fiji receiving more visitors from Beijing as a desired destination.