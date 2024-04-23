Chelsea condemn racial abuse aimed at Jackson

Nicolas Jackson [Source: BBC]

Chelsea say they are “disgusted by the racial abuse directed towards their player Nicolas Jackson via social media” following their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side lost 1-0 to City at Wembley in a game in which Jackson missed three promising chances.

In a statement , the club said that there is no place in society for any form of discrimination and that they operate a zero-tolerance approach to any incident of this nature.

The club will support any criminal prosecutions and take the strongest possible action, including bans, against any individual who is found to be a season ticket-holder or member.

They furthers state that Jackson needs time to improve and he’ll be better next season for sure.