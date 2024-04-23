Sports commentator charged with corruption

Suva court

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has charged a part-time Sports Commentator with corruption-related offences.

Ajnal Anal Bhai appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court last Thursday charged with 51 counts of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that between May 2019 and May 2020 in the Central Division Ajnal Bhai engaged in fraudulent conduct by selling a peace of land in Makoi which he did not own.

Article continues after advertisement

He allegedly sold the land to genuine individuals and obtained a financial advantage of $106, 100.

He obtained the financial advantage from these unsuspecting individuals knowing he was not eligible.

The Court has been served the first phase of disclosures.

Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad has granted Ajnal Bhai a non-cash bail of $5, 000 and ordered him not to re-offend while bail.

The Magistrate has also ordered the accused not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and to report to the FICAC Suva office once a month.

A stop departure order has also been issued.

The matter has been adjourned to the 9th of next month for mention to check on the second phase of disclosures.