Fiji Finals online tickets launched

[File Photo]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association has launched its online tickets for the Coca-Cola Games.

Fans can now purchase tickets online via TicketMax Fiji which is our local event ticketing platform.

Athletes, teachers and other relevant stakeholders were at the launch which signals another new journey for FSSAA and the Fiji Finals.

Article continues after advertisement

Grandstand tickets are selling for $55 for three days, concrete embankment is $15 per day while grass sitting is $10 a day.

Schools athletics secretary Biu Colati hopes fans can take advantage of this new service and buy tickets online as well.