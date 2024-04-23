Man charged with murder to face court

The 45-year-old man who allegedly seriously assaulted a 38-year-old man in Sakoca, resulting in his death, has been charged and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned the charges against the accused.

He is charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

This incident occurred over the weekend, and it is alleged that the victim, who tried to intervene in a domestic dispute, allegedly lost his life due to injuries sustained during the assault.

Police say the victim went to the couple’s home in Sakoca after being invited to continue drinking following a night out in Suva.

The suspect, who arrived later to join the group, allegedly got into a heated argument with his wife and assaulted her.

According to the police, the victim tried to intervene but was allegedly assaulted and struck with an iron rod, resulting in serious injuries that led to his death.