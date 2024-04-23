Crusaders eye comeback despite loss

The Crusaders insist they have the firepower to go from last place in the Shop N Save Super Rugby standings to challenge for another title but concede a vast improvement is needed.

The seven-time defending champions slumped to the lowest rung on the ladder following an error-ridden 37-15 loss to the Western Force in Saturday’s clash of the competition’s two bottom-placed sides in Perth.

It was their seventh loss from eight matches.

Article continues after advertisement

The loss was also their first defeat against traditional strugglers the Force in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian DFrua take on Moana Pasifika in Lautoka on Saturday.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.