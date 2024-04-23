Fiji Airways confirm platinum sponsorship for FTE

[Source: FHTA]

Fiji Airways has come onboard as a platinum sponsor for the upcoming Fijian Tourism Exchange.

FTE, Tourism Fiji’s flagship event, is slated to occur from 5th to 7th May and will spotlight Fiji’s dynamic tourism industry.

The partnership between Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji emphasizes their shared commitment to promoting the country as a premier tourist destination in the Pacific region.

Fiji Airways’ Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen, says the platinum sponsor is aligned with their efforts and ideas for sustainable tourism and supporting the growth of the travel and tourism sector.

Viljeon says Fiji Airways is dedicated to working with Tourism Fiji as they showcase the unique culture, landscapes, and our hospitality to a global audience.

Tourism Fiji Chie Executive Brent Hill says they are delighted to have Fiji Airways as the platinum sponsor for the Fijian Tourism Expo.

FTE 2024 will serve as a dynamic platform for industry stakeholders to explore new opportunities, enhance visitor experiences, and forge valuable partnerships.

The event will feature presentations, networking sessions, and exhibitions highlighting the best of Fiji’s tourism offerings.