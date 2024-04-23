Minister pledges sustainable healthcare investment

[Source: Supplied]

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says Fiji will strengthen its collaborations with international health organizations and invest in sustainable healthcare education.

Dr Lalabalavu further adds that Fiji will also invest in infrastructure to tackle various health challenges that we are currently facing.

The Minister made the statement during his contribution to the plenary discussion on ‘Cardiovascular Kidney Metabolic Syndrome in the Asia Pacific’ at the World Health Summit.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu spoke about the importance of taking a holistic approach to health in Fiji, which involves prioritizing preventive care measures while ensuring access to management for those with existing medical conditions.



[Source: Supplied]

He stresses this will help to prevent complications.

The Minister also highlights the significance of educating communities, which can help individuals make informed health decisions and reduce the prevalence of diseases caused by unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Dr Lalabalavu adds that investing in research specific to Fiji’s demographic and environmental context will yield interventions more suited to our unique needs.

The National Wellness Strategic Plan 2023-2030 is Fiji’s dynamic solution to achieving NCD prevention and control targets.

The Minister acknowledges that socioeconomic changes, development, and urbanization in Fiji have improved healthcare access and living standards but have also contributed to unhealthy behaviours and increased non-communicable diseases.