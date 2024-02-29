Fiji Pine plans $30M investments and strategy

[File Photo]

The Fiji Pine Limited Board is holding its first meeting of the year to map out its operational and strategic plans.

The three-day meeting is underway at the Lekutu Pine Station in Bua.

Board Chair, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure says they have engaged the services of an outside consultant to prepare the company’s strategic plan and expect a report soon.

Ratu Rakuita says the company’s CapEx is worth around $30m.

“It just means capital investments planned for the company, for the group. This will be throughout all our operations in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, and maybe in the next 12 months, around $18 million of that $30 million, from our perspective, we will be able to implement.”

Ratu Rakuita says they’re looking at the organizational structure as well.

He says they are able to meet the current pine log demand, but their output depends on the climatic conditions.

Ratu Rakuita says their operation is seasonal as they expand during good weather.