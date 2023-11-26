Fiji Airways win big at PM’s International Business Awards

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the significance of the PM’s International Business Awards stressing that the event is more than a mere ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony in Nadi last night, Rabuka highlights its role in acknowledging the dedication and hard work of Fiji’s business community.

Addressing the hundreds in attendance, Rabuka describes the awards as a testament to the unwavering spirit of entrepreneurship, excellence, and innovation displayed by businesses across the nation.

He credits these qualities for playing a crucial role in Fiji’s current economic standing.

The Prime Minister says they are gathered to celebrate the excellence, innovation, and unwavering spirit of entrepreneurship that businesses have shown, enabling Fiji to be where it is today.

“Many of you have emerged stronger and more creative. These awards also offer an opportunity for business owners, managers, and employees to set higher standards, boost, confidence, and morale. The combination and all the other factors I will be mentioning produce the additional jobs that we need.”

Rabuka stresses that the awards not only spotlight businesses with a proven track record of success but also those that have reshaped strategies for a sustainable and innovative future.

The focus, he told those gathered, extends beyond past achievements to businesses that are actively contributing to the country’s economic growth and are pioneers in forging new pathways.

Looking at the winners:

Supreme Award:

Fiji Airways

Excellence in Innovation Award:

Vodafone Fiji

Excellence in E-Commerce Transformation Award:

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited

Excellence in Service Award:

Fiji Airways

Primary Industry Excellence Award:

Tropik Wood Industries

Executive of the Year Award:

Andre Viljoen

Best Sustainability Initiative Award:

Waste Recyclers Fiji

Excellence in Outsourcing:

Pacific Centercom Fiji

Best Crisis Recovery Initiative Award:

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited

Agribusiness Innovation Challenge Award:

Yanuyanu Limited

Premier Large Business Operating Internationally Award:

Tropik Wood Industries

Premier Medium Business Operating Internationally Award:

CBS Power Solutions Fiji

Premier Small Business Operating Internationally Award:

Zonah United

Recognition Awards: Pacific Fishing Company Limited, Rosie Travel Tour Group, Port Denarau Marina, Douglas Pharmaceuticals Fiji Limited.