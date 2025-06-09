Fiji Airways releases 'Meet the Makers' latest edition

Our national airline’s ‘Meet the Makers’ series has released its latest story in its mission to celebrating local artisans who’s creativity and craft elevate Fiji Airways world-class inflight experience.

The new edition features ‘Sigavou Studios’ a family run studio whose vibrant designs also features on Fiji airways inflight paper cups.

In a statement, Sigavou Studio, led by Maria Rova and her team drew inspiration from Fiji’s traditions and natural beauty.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our process in creating the artwork here at Sigavou Studios honors the age-old practice of masi making. Hand-crafted barkcloth made by family members living on the remote island of Vatulele is our canvas of choice. However, we use vibrant, contemporary pigments for our designs, with our own unique art style that is continuously evolving.”

Rova said the designs are deeply personal and rooted in connection to home.

“The motifs and vivid colours of our cup art are all representative of a deep love for our country. Everything we do is inspired by Fiji’s beauty, culture, and way of life. It’s made with love by a team that’s passionate about what they do.”

She describes this collaboration as a dream come true for her small studio.

“When Fiji Airways asked if we would create art for their new set of onboard cups, we were absolutely thrilled. Our first art studio was our family’s kitchen table, so to see our work flying across the world is beyond what we ever imagined.”

Fiji Airways Chief Customer Officer Akuila Batiweti, said the partnership reflects the airline’s ongoing celebration of local talent.

“Every detail onboard our aircraft carries a story from the meals to the design of a simple cup. Collaborating with Sigavou Studios brings our guests a genuine sense of place and connection, and we’re proud to showcase Fijian artistry at 30,000 feet.”

Fiji Airways further stated that through its Meet the Makers campaign, the airline continues to spotlight the people whose skill, creativity, and care shape an inflight experience that is proudly and authentically Fijian.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.