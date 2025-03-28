Fiji Airways backs Tourism Super Week 2025

Fiji Airways has been announced as a key sponsor for Tourism Super Week 2025.

The event will take place from May 5th to the 9th.

The event, organized by Tourism Fiji, will focus on empowering MSMEs, fostering innovation, and strengthening Fiji’s tourism industry through workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill thanked Fiji Airways for its continued support, while Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to driving tourism growth.

With a focus on sustainability and industry collaboration, the partnership aims to position Fiji as a leading global travel destination.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.