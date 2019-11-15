Home

FDB Announces COVID-19 Affected Customer Relief Package

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 4:35 pm
The Fiji Development Bank has announced relief packages for customers.

The Fiji Development Bank has announced relief packages for customers in an effort to support businesses recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

The three-month package includes options of interest-only repayment, a repayment holiday and waiver of fees and charges determined on a case-by-case basis.

Acting Chief Executive, Saiyad Hussain says that customers’ well-being and businesses continuity is important.

Hussain adds that they want to ensure that customers remain open for business and those already affected can recover from this crisis.

He says that FDB understands the impact this crisis is having on Fijian businesses, the people who work for them and their families.

Customers affected by COVID-19 will have fees and charges waived for such actions.

Click here for more on COVID-19

