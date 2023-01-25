FCCC to partner with Consumer Council

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Officer Joel Abraham.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission are in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Consumer Council of Fiji to boost its operations.

Chief Executive Officer Joel Abraham says this will include information sharing and partnering up for different surveillance and research exercises.

He says, from a business point of view, there will be clarity in regard to the enforcement activities.

“It will allow for effective mediation and resolution of complaints for both businesses and consumers. So businesses don’t spend too much time and don’t go through expensive litigation exercises. There may be alternative dispute resolution mechanisms that we could utilize to resolve a lot of complaints.”

Abraham says there is more scope for the two organizations to work together, and they will take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen their operations.