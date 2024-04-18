E-commerce strategy to boost digital trade

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica announces the development of a national e-commerce strategy to help Fiji take advantage of the new opportunities and trends.

Kamikamica says Fiji is quickly advancing with e-commerce and online marketing, as local products are being sold digitally to overseas markets.

He says the strategy will capitalize on this digital landscape and encourage employment growth.

“It will also encourage innovations and entrepreneurship, driving job creation and, of course, diversifying the Fijian economy.”



DPM and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica adds that developing the national e-commerce strategy is vital to harnessing e-commerce and ensuring Fijian businesses can access global markets, reach a broader customer base, and compete effectively in the digital space.

Consultations to refine the e-commerce strategy were held last month.