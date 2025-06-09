Digicel 5G service now live

Digicel Fiji has launched its 5G network in Suva, Nadi, and Lautoka, positioning customers with compatible devices at the forefront of the country’s digital evolution.

Customers in coverage areas with 5G-ready devices will be able to access faster speeds than 4G, enabling a superior user experience.

Digicel notes that Apple and Samsung devices will not immediately connect to the network, as software updates from the manufacturers are required to activate 5G functionality. Customers will be notified once certification is received.

Article continues after advertisement

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says the launch unlocks a new dimension of potential, building on the existing 4G network not only to improve speed but to transform the way Fijians connect.

He adds that 5G will soon expand to other major population centres, bringing the technology to more Fijians.

Initial tests at Digicel Fiji 5G sites recorded average speeds of 600–700Mbps, with peak potential reaching up to 1Gbps. Actual speeds, however, may vary depending on location, distance from towers, local conditions, concurrent users, and device configuration.

The company has made significant investments in 5G infrastructure, supported by government’s issuance of licenses and spectrum allocation.

Digicel says it is committed to network security through advanced protocols to ensure a safe and reliable 5G environment.

As 5G rolls out, Digicel is also optimizing its 4G network by repurposing capacity to expand coverage into new areas and boost performance in existing zones.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.