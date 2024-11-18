Deeley brothers commit $10m to transform Beachcomber Resort

Brendon and Mark Deeley

Fiji’s iconic Beachcomber Island Resort is set to undergo a $10m transformation following acquisition by Vision Hotels, led by Mark and Brendon Deeley.

Known for their successful management of 2 hotel businesses over the last 15 years, including Vanuatu’s largest Iririki Island Resort and Spa, the Deeley brothers are committed to elevating Beachcomber into a premier destination.

The project aims to renovate Beachcomber into a 4-star resort, enhancing the guest experiences while preserving the island’s authentic charm.

Article continues after advertisement

Mark Deeley says the key goals include the full renovation of all existing rooms, upgrading common areas, and the construction of 40 new rooms, ultimately expanding the resorts capacity to 90 rooms.



[Liam and Hannah Griffith – Beachcombers new general managers]

He says they are excited to breathe a new life into Beachcomber.

Deeley says the renovation process is well underway, with several key upgrades scheduled over the coming years.

The final phase of the project, which includes the construction of an additional 40 rooms will be completed by March 2026.

The $10m investment includes $4m for initial renovations and $6m for new bure construction.

The project will generate 50 jobs during the renovation phase, with an additional 50 permanent positions once it is fully operational.

Deeley says through close cooperation with the Mataqali and local landowners, they aim to create a partnership that brings lasting benefits.

The Resort is open for business and with the improvements, Deeley says they anticipate 32,000 room nights and 9,000 guests per year.