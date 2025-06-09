Datec Fiji opens new Nadi Tech Centre

Datec Fiji has opened its new Nadi Tech Centre, marking a major step in the company’s expansion and a stronger commitment to digital transformation in the country’s Western Division.

The launch comes as Datec celebrates 40 years in the ICT industry and follows the success of this year’s Fiji Tech Summit, milestones the company says highlight its long-term investment in Fiji’s digital future.

Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says the new centre is more than a relocation, describing it as a strategic move to bring innovation closer to the region’s fast-growing industries.

“The new Nadi Tech Centre represents a strategic evolution — a purpose-built space designed to strengthen collaboration, enhance customer service, and support Fiji’s growth corridor,” he said.

The Nadi hub will house Datec’s Service Network Operations Centre, providing 24/7 monitoring and cybersecurity support across Fiji and the Pacific, along with a new Training Centre designed to boost ICT skills and professional development in the Western Division.

Datec says the facility reinforces its long-term commitment to delivering smarter, faster, and more accessible digital services for businesses and communities nationwide.

