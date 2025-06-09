Dalo King fights climate shocks to keep farmers afloat

Climate change is reshaping the way farmers in Fiji grow, store and export their crops.

For Navua-based multi-million-dollar farmer and dalo exporter Peni Moi, adapting to worsening weather patterns has become the only way to keep his $20 million business afloat and protect the livelihoods of hundreds of farmers he works with.

Moi has faced devastating losses from cyclones, flooding, and prolonged rain that destroy root crops before they reach the market.

He states traditional farming methods alone can no longer guarantee survival in an era of extreme weather.



Multi-million-dollar farmer and dalo exporter Peni Moi.

To stay ahead, he has invested in industrial coolers, heavy-duty trucks and large-scale generators to keep produce safe even when storms knock out electricity for days.

“Climate change has changed the way we farm, and we cannot rely on old methods anymore.”

Whenever bad weather is forecast, Moi instructs farmers to uproot crops early. His trucks then move the produce quickly to massive storage facilities in Navua, ensuring farmers are paid and exports remain on track.

He admits the system is not foolproof, two of his own coolers were damaged during past power cuts, but says it is the only way to guarantee quality and reduce losses.

“Investing in coolers, trucks and generators is costly, but it is the only way to keep farmers’ hard work safe.”

Moi describes these adjustments as part of a new era of farming practices that Fiji must embrace.

He warns that climate change is discouraging some farmers from scaling up production, but insists resilience and innovation are the only way forward.

He believes devoted farmers will find ways to maneuver around climate shocks if supported with modern techniques.

Losses, he says, are inevitable, but smart farming practices can minimize financial risk and secure Fiji’s place in export markets.

For Moi, resilience is not just about protecting his business, but about ensuring that farmers across the country see a future in agriculture despite the climate crisis.

He remains determined to expand his position as Fiji’s largest dalo exporter while proving that farming in the Pacific can adapt, survive and grow in the face of unprecedented climate risks.

