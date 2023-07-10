Buikoto appointed Vodafone Fiji CEO

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/ Facebook]

Elenoa Biukoto has been appointed as the new Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive.

The announcement was made by Vodafone Fiji Chair Jo Taoi.

Taoi says Biukoto will replace the current CEO, Pradeep Lal, who has been appointed the new Vodafone Papua New Guinea Chief Executive.

Biukoto’s appointment comes into effect immediately, with Lal moving to PNG permanently.

Taoi says the ATH Group and Vodafone Fiji with its other equity partners have recently made a substantial US 1 billion-dollar investment in an entire Greenfield mobile network in PNG.

He says the project’s success requires the best resources and an experienced CEO to lead operations in PNG.

He adds Lal will continue to serve as Regional CEO for Pacific operations and CEO at Vodafone PNG.