Australian tax office extends technical assistance to FRCS

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will continue to benefit from capacity-building programs and technical assistance provided by the Australian Tax Office for another year.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh states that the partnership aims to build a strong and effective working relationship.

He adds that this will support FRCS in its work to design and implement a strong, transparent, and effective tax regime in Fiji.

Singh expresses his appreciation for the outstanding support and commitment provided by the Australian Government and ATO in enhancing Fiji’s tax administration.

Recently, a senior member of ATO’s visited FRCS for a technical mission that was aimed at establishing mechanisms for the set-up of the exchange of information on request and spontaneous exchange of information to strengthen FRCS’s capabilities in identifying, investigating, and combating tax crimes.