ATS announces $4 million dividend payout

Air Terminal Services office.

Air Terminal Services Pte Limited (ATS) has announced a substantial dividend of 35 per cent for its shareholders.

A statement released this afternoon by ATS reveals that its audited net profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, reached an impressive $11,554,598.

This performance translates to a total dividend payout of $4,044,109.30 to the company’s shareholders.

ATS states that the government will receive $2,062,495.74, while the ATS Employees Trust (ATSET) will enjoy $1,981,613.56.

ATS says that it is deeply committed to upholding service excellence, which involves ongoing investments to meet the evolving needs of the aviation sector.

The company’s strategic focus includes the modernization of equipment and infrastructure.

According to the company, among these upgrades is a cutting-edge catering facility, aligning ATS with the sector’s growth and advancements.

ATS highlights that the reported profits achieved in the previous fiscal year were predominantly attributed to the robust recovery of the tourism industry, coupled with a broader economic upswing.

It adds that the effective cost management strategies played by the company also played a crucial role in achieving these favourable outcomes.