$7m to ease financial burden for MSME’s

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 9:25 pm

Government will be providing $7 million to help ease the financial burden on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s).

In his budget address, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum says the MSME’s have been hit hardest by the targeted lockdowns to contain the virus.

Effective from 1st August for a period of 6 months, MSMEs with a turnover of less than $1.25 million dollars that are paying commercial electricity rates will now pay residential rates, with the Government subsidising the difference.

Article continues after advertisement

This is expected to assist over 18,700 MSMEs.

Sayed-Khaiyum says apart from this, commercial customers will get four weeks to pay their electricity bill without disconnection.

This extended bill payment will be provided for the next 6 months, from 1 August 2021 to 31 January 2022.

