62 breaches so far: FCCC

[Source: FCCC/ Facebook]

Consumers are once again reminded to report any cases of unfair pricing, overcharging, or failure to clearly display prices.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says, as of last Friday, they had noted 62 breaches.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says these breaches were identified following 682 inspections carried out following the implementation of the new value-added tax.

He says the FCCC continues to work with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service to conduct nationwide inspections and surveys.

Abraham says the common breaches noted were no price indication and no pull dates.

He adds that the joint task force will continue to work collaboratively to ensure that the changes in the VAT rates and custom duties are accurately reflected in the final prices.