400,000 tonnes of cane delivered so far

During the peak harvest period, sugarcane farmers delivered approximately 400,000 tonnes of cane to the mills.

Sugarcane Growers Council CEO, Vimal Dutt says while the ongoing harvest season has been confronted with adverse weather conditions, growers remain optimistic as they are granted additional time to complete their harvest.

Dutt says they have been closely monitoring the harvest operations, and the current situation poses a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities for the industry.

However, he says they are grateful for the respite given to them, and they have faith in the farmers to maximize their efforts during this harvest period.

“Good amount of cane is still left in the field, and we have still time, you know we still have time to harvest in complete season.”

Dutt also highlights the gravity of the cane cutter shortage, stating that it is indeed a pressing issue that the growers are facing.