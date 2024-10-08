$30m Air Laucala Hangar opens

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

The $30 million state-of-the-art Air Laucala Hangar has been opened at the Nadi International Airport.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, while officiating at the inauguration, says this cutting-edge facility sets a new benchmark for visitor experiences and showcases Fiji’s commitment to world-class aviation services, especially for those travelling to Laucala Island Resort.

He says this multi-million dollar private investment goes beyond improving infrastructure; it creates jobs, drives economic growth, and offers hands-on training opportunities for our young engineers and technicians.

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Rabuka says the future of Fiji’s aviation industry is brighter, with this facility positioning us at the forefront of excellence in the Pacific.

The Prime Minister thanked the landowners, Laucala Island Resort, and everyone involved in making this project a reality.

He adds that together, we’re building a stronger Fiji, providing opportunities, and ensuring progress for all.