20 percent of GDP annually to spur economic diversification: Kamikamica

Fiji needs to attract at least 20 percent of the gross domestic product in investment annually which will trigger economic growth for the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this saying that to contribute to economic diversification, the ministry is prioritizing the ease of doing business in Fiji, digitalization, changing legislation, and raising the standards of SMEs.

He adds that the ministry is closely working on its domestic and international partnerships to attract investment opportunities.

Kamikamica says the government is trying to establish economic collaboration with the European Economic Partnership Review which will open Fiji’s investment area to the European market.

“That will actually, in my view, create some really interesting opportunities for Fiji in the EU market. Particularly in terms of global social growth. Again, this is an attempt to sort of look at other ways to actually start optimizing opportunities. And perhaps finally looking at the achievements of East Asia.”

Kamikamica adds that the government is working closely with Investment Fiji to strengthen investments in commercial agriculture.

“We’ve been successful with getting onboarding Fiji Water; we’re starting to flip as well and look at commercial aquaculture. And also forestry. And particularly mahogany. By the end of the year, we can start moving ahead with mahogany. And capture some of the lost opportunity. I’m told it’s a billion-dollar industry.”

Investment Fiji CEO Kamal Chetty says the organization is currently working with the government to build new accommodations and exports for investors.

He adds that investment is a fundamental driver of economic growth because it enhances productivity, creates jobs, fosters innovation, and improves the overall infrastructure and quality of life.