WHO warns of 'catastrophic moral failure'

The world is on the brink of “catastrophic moral failure” because of the unequal distribution of COVID vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Tedros Ghebreyesus said it was not fair for younger, healthy people in richer nations to get the jab before vulnerable people in poorer states.

He said over 39 million vaccine doses had been given in 49 richer states.

This compared with just 25 doses in one low-income country.

So far, China, India, Russia, the UK and the US have all developed COVID vaccines, with others being made by multinational teams – like the American-German Pfizer vaccine.

Almost all of these nations have prioritised distribution to their own populations.

So far, more than 180 countries have signed up to the Covax initiative, which is supported by the WHO and a group of international vaccine advocacy groups.

Its aim is to unite countries into one bloc so they have more power to negotiate with drug companies.