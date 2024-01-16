World

'We will fight,' Harris says in MLK Day speech

Reuters

January 16, 2024 5:40 pm

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris warned Americans that their freedom is under threat as she commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In early-voting South Carolina, wielding the civil-rights icon’s legacy to urge Black voters to join Democrats to win the 2024 election.

Harris headlined an annual event by the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights group, which included a prayer service and a march to the South Carolina House of Representatives in Columbia. She pressed one of Democrats’ central election messages – President Joe Biden and his Democrats need voters’ help to protect Americans’ rights from Republicans.

Article continues after advertisement

Harris said that freedom in the country is under “profound threat,” citing the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, long lines for voting and the prevalence of gun violence. She quoted King’s late widow, Coretta Scott King, who said “Freedom is never truly won. You earn it and win it in every generation.”

Voters need to “roll up our sleeves,” she said. “We were born for a time such as this.”

“We will fight,” Harris concluded. “And when we fight we win.”

Ahead of her speech, a group of chanting protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, massed outside the venue, a sign of the dissent within the Democratic Party over Biden’s Israel policy.

Biden marked the holiday by volunteering for Philabundance, a hunger relief group in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a state his aides regard as must-win in November, where he loaded packages with fresh fruit and milk onto a conveyer belt in a warehouse.

Republicans, including that party’s front-runner, former President Donald Trump, are wrapping up their Iowa campaigns on the day of their first nominating contest. The state is honoring King by “exercising true grassroots democracy,” said Jeff Kaufmann, the chair of the Republican Party in Iowa.

Biden, top Democrats and some Republicans have warned that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol and his pledge to punish his political enemies suggest he could destroy democratic norms in the country if he wins the White House again.

Trump has dismissed the accusations against him as politically motivated and accused Biden of being a threat to democracy.

Biden, in a radio interview with Black civil rights advocate Reverend Al Sharpton on SiriusXM, said Trump was a motivating factor in his decision to seek re-election, noting the Republican’s desire to seek revenge against his political adversaries.

“Trump is just saying things that are off the wall,” Biden said.

Harris, the country’s first Black vice president and its highest-ranking Black and Asian elected official, is tasked with outreach to people of color and younger voters, groups whose support for Biden has waned.

Long the Democratic Party’s most reliable backers, these voters are wavering over economic anxiety and policy disappointments in divided-government Washington. Echoing other recent public-opinion polls, an Economist/YouGov survey found that only 67% of Black U.S. adults had a favorable view of Biden.

Hundreds gathered on Monday morning at Zion Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, a historic Black church dating to the 19th century, ahead of remarks by U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the chamber and Representative James Clyburn, a Democrat whose endorsement helped Biden win the South Carolina nominating contest in 2020.

As the sounds of a Hammond organ rang through the sanctuary, the audience swayed and sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn also known as the “Black National Anthem.”

Once a major global entry port for enslaved people, South Carolina is where the first volleys of the U.S. Civil War were launched in 1861. Under post-war Jim Crow laws, the state’s schools and public facilities were segregated through law and intimidation, while Black people were largely excluded from voting and serving in elected office.

The movement associated with King, the NAACP and others used nonviolent protest and public pressure to overturn the Jim Crow system.

Still, economic inequality remains pronounced, as in much of the United States. Six decades after the federal government started forcing South Carolina to end legal segregation, some 24% of Black residents in the state live in poverty, compared with 10% of white South Carolinians.

Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first in the party’s nominating schedule this year, elevating a state where more than half of Democrats are Black and all but shutting out a serious primary challenge.

Democrats hold their primary here on Feb. 3, followed by Republicans on Feb. 24.

The president’s triumph in the state’s 2020 Democratic contest rescued a broke and flailing campaign, convincing rivals that no one could match his strength with the Black voters who vote 9-to-1 for the party in national elections, a larger share than any other ethnic group.

More than a quarter of the state’s population is Black, about twice the national average.

Now, Biden wants an overwhelming win here over long-shot challengers to quiet doubts about his re-election bid, which has been plagued by voter concern over the economy, the country’s direction and his age, 81. Trump is 77.

Lachanda Reeves Canty, 48, of Columbia, said Biden’s age is a concern not because of his ability to do the job but because he brings the perspective of an older man to challenges being faced by younger people.

“The Democratic Party has to do something to get the energy among the younger voters,” Reeves Canty said. After voting for Biden in 2020, she said she is leaning toward supporting him again.

Five projects for Gold Town

Testing to be conducted on PRB block

Labasa teenager’s death-case remains open

Ratu Viliame installed as the new Tui Sabeto

Sayed-Khaiyum questions government about lack of development

Galoa village benefiting from marine reserve

Fiji joins coalition of trade ministers on climate

Police Act review planned says Tikoduadua

Police investigation into three-tonne drug bust continues

Caution interview admissible in unlawful burial trial

Sayed-Khaiyum still with FijiFirst

Yemen's Houthis threaten to hit US ships as more tankers steer clear

‘Top Gun 3’ in early development with Tom Cruise at Paramount

'We will fight,' Harris says in MLK Day speech

Lil Nas X stirs things up with ‘J Christ’ music video

Amazing rugby depth in Fiji: Tietjens

$70k more needed by Fiji Hockey

Dozens of prisoners escape Ecuador jail amid continued military operations

Nadal named Saudi Tennis Federation ambassador

Jonathan Majors will no longer be playing Dennis Rodman

Swiatek suppresses Kenin challenge to reach second round

Iceland volcano recedes after 'black day' of town fires

Rebel Wilson says she ‘lost focus’ on her health

Switzerland to host Ukraine peace summit at Zelenskiy's request

‘Monsieur Spade’ casts Clive Owen in a series

Taiwan loses ally Nauru, accuses China of post-election ploy

Hockey receives $20k boost from Asco

In ‘True Detective: Night Country,’ Jodie Foster gets snowed in by side plots

There's no more money, German minister tells rowdy farmers

Dickson to lead NZ 7s Development

North Korea's Kim calls for change in status of South, warns of war

High anticipation from overseas players: Whyte

Harrison Ford honored with Critics Choice Career Achievement Award

Messi named FIFA player of 2023, Spain's Bonmati wins women's award

Trade Ministry highlights need for reliable market access

Jordan, Iraq claim opening wins at Asian Cup as Malaysia and Indonesia fall

Behavioral change noticed in iTaukei investors

Rice industry rebounds with government initiatives

Wong family retains prominence in realm of business

Pedro Pascal offers comical response to Kieran Culkin’s Golden Globes diss

Ministry takes new approach to assist youths

PTC date set for former AG

Teen dies in lightning strike

Pope defends same-sex blessings declaration

FCS seeks help to enhance K9 Unit’s capabilities

Tourism Fiji collaborates with OPPO

Best red carpet looks from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Minister urges inclusion swimming curriculum

Houthi attacks expose China's commercial stakes in Red Sea

After a four-month delay, the Emmy Awards go on with the show

Hamas appears to show dead bodies of two hostages after warning Israel

Trump seeks early victory in Iowa caucus

Dream comes true for Brown

Council receives $655,000 worth of complaints

Flash flooding hits Central Division

Tuipulotu named 2024 Captain

Fiji anticipates surge in Chinese investment

Over 1000 lifters to participate in Fiji

Utilize resources to combat poverty urges PM

Butler creates history for PNG women’s rugby

Fresh data urgently needed

From 5,000 to 60,000 accounts in 20 years

Everton, Forest face points deduction after being charged for breaching Premier League spending rules

Lee guides South Korea to 3-1 Asian Cup win over physical Bahrain

Hotels record 79 percent occupancy

More can be accomplished says Saukuru

Tourism Fiji partners with Traveling Spoon

Bus packages for Drua fans

Major drug bust raises more questions: Tikoduadua

FCCC’s 1,196 inspections uncover 74 breaches

Kunatani anticipates good outing at Coral Coast 7s

Wong calls for 'sustainable ceasefire' during East tour

Fijiana to play first Perth 7s match

Key appointments to foster sugar industry growth

Ministry to decentralize its services

Former Socceroo found dead

Gauff romps, Vondrousova crashes out as qualifiers thrive in Melbourne

UTOF pays out $4.9 million in final dividend

North Korea says it tested solid-fuel hypersonic missile

Trump, rivals urge Iowans to brave extreme cold

GCC reinstatement boosts iTaukei traditions and leadership

Fiji Babaas set for Coral Coast 7s

Savusavu man latest road fatality victim

Shaw to officiate at Paris Olympics

Four days of non-stop drinking claims lawyer

PSG ease to 2-0 win over 10-man Lens

March appeal dates for former politicians

MoE stresses financial transparency in schools

Djokovic comes through Prizmic test in Melbourne opener

Government prioritizes health services

Children reflect the state of our societies

Fiji 7s builds depth

Police seize three tonnes of meth in major drug bust

Payout made to FNPF pensioners

Tourism Fiji event targets China’s Southwestern region

Fierce fighting in Gaza as war hits 100 days

Volcano erupts in Iceland, flowing lava reaches fishing town

Drua to decide if more games to shift to Suva: Saukuru

Revive the sector before diversification says Singh

Odhiambo grateful for opportunity

Diabetic patients urged to prioritize eye care

Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United

Restoration of FNPF pension allowances for financial relief

Government enhances support for rural people

Indian High Commission unveils plans for Fiji

Jaiswal, Dube steer India to T20 series win

Key appointments prioritize expertise over politics

NZ Police reaffirms support for Fiji Police

Aston Villa stay third after 0-0 draw at Everton

Efficiency and collaboration key to agricultural growth

Syme back but this time to play

It's more challenging then we're used to says Daubitu

Singh announces Sugarcane Growers Council election

100 spots left for competency-based training schemes

Youth camp promotes virtues and positive relationships

India acknowledges Fiji for its support

New Zealand ex-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern weds a longtime partner

Te Nana ready for Fiji experience

Taiwan voters rebuff China, ruling party gets third presidential term

Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau - Fofana and Krasso on target Published

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's new president-elect, will face China's ire

Kevin de Bruyne says 'I missed this' after comeback

Back-to-back wins for Fiji in Global Chess League

Final Church service before Hockey departs

Accident lands two in hospital

Ministry notes spike in child welfare cases

Fire destroys two-flat house

MoH to address imaging challenges

U.S. does not support Taiwan independence, Biden says

Israel pushes ahead with Gaza offensive approaching 100 days of war

Singh plans to investigate alleged misuse of funds

Surge in eye consultations

Fair distribution of funding for Sports

Lautoka FC declines Naulubu transfer request

Exchange programs to enhance bilateral relations

Bob scores late winner for Man City at Newcastle

Palmer penalty gives Chelsea a win

BAF empowers SMEs with e-commerce training

 Both sides play heavy on emotion in ICJ hearing

Fierce competition in front row for Ravai

Boxing gear received by Haider from a late friend

Injury likely to keep Man City striker out until the end of January

Minister outlines plans to address maintenance issues

Enhancing community feedback mechanism is vital: Catanasiga

MoE to enhance school leaders training

France's new PM tilts his cabinet to the right

U.S. carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

Diver found motionless in Lautoka waters

Sports a financially rewarding career: Saukuru

Weightlifting focuses on Rainibogi

National shadow team wins Lomaiviti 7s

Boeing: US regulator to increase oversight of firm after blowout

Tabuya calls for collaborative efforts for inclusive policies

Fijian urged to be cautious

Riverbank protection work underway

BAF assists more than 300 MSMEs

India's Kishan, Shami to miss first two England tests

Arctic blast: Record-breaking cold weather forecast for many states

Ecuador violence affects whole world, president tells BBC

Strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen show war in Gaza has already spread

US and Britain strike Yemen in reprisal for Houthi attacks on shipping

Revamped tracks to re-open in three weeks

Exciting time for women, girls in rugby: Koroi

Haider embraces new faith

FCCC’s price survey results aim to help consumers

Minister anticipates surge in active farmers

Rabuka refrains from commenting on social media infidelity claims

Morris scores late equaliser to rescue point for Luton at Burnley

Villagers seeks answers on mysterious discovery of dead fish

Qatar begin Asian Cup defence with win over Lebanon as Afif steals show

Barry Keoghan recalls battle with flesh-eating bacteria

China is open to contact, talks with Canada

Kaitlyn Dever to star in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

Families of Ecuador hostages demand action

PM Rabuka reopens two sporting facilities

Resignations and ageing infrastructure at Tavua Hospital

With ‘The Beekeeper,’ Jason Statham attracts flies for all the wrong reasons

Quiet streets, fuel lines follow declaration of emergency in Papua New Guinea

Delays not hampering Drua Women’s preparations: Serevi

Minister reveals alarming mismanagement in FSC

Thrilling 2024 for Fiji FA

Rabuka extends sympathy for Papuans

TSLS issues 1,477 statements for student travel clearance

Osaka plans to keep busy in 2024 with packed tournament schedule

Youth exchange program to ensure aspirational participation

Bobby Portis pours in 28 as Bucks beat up Celtics

MATA Dance Group boosts hip-hop fusion

Fiji Babaas through to Cup quarterfinals

Kristen Stewart explains why she thinks ‘Twilight’ is ‘such a gay movie’

North Korea poised to admit first known tourists since 2020

Nabobo-Baba refutes claims about staff pay

Taskforce intensifies efforts to safeguard public against scams

US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen

To grieve her mother, Ashley Judd first had to heal trauma

George Carlin AI special criticized by his daughter

Ukraine builds barricades, digs trenches as focus shifts to defence

Rasaku hopeful for Olympic spot

Michael Strahan’s daughter is battling a malignant brain tumor

Wilson gunning for Drua spot

Vanua Challenge expected to be a thriller