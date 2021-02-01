Voting day in Samoa

General voting will start across Samoa at 8am to decide who will govern the country for the next five years.

After four days of pre polling, the ruling Human Rights Protection Party leads with 27 seats, Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi has 20 seats, and Tautua Samoa Party leads in one constituency.

There’s a dead heat between two parties in one constituency.

HRPP which has controlled Samoa for close to four decades, is facing its stiffest challenge yet from FAST.

Led by former HRPP Samoa deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa, FAST looks set to cause major upsets across 47 electoral constituencies.

It has a chance of taking control of the reins of power.

RNZ reports that this election in Samoa is just too close to call at this stage.