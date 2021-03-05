Home

Voters support ban on face coverings in public

| @BBCWorld
March 8, 2021 2:15 pm
[Source: BBC]

Switzerland has narrowly voted in favour of banning face coverings in public, including the burka or niqab worn by Muslim women.

Official results showed the measure had passed by 51.2% to 48.8% in Sunday’s referendum.

The proposal was put forward by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) which campaigned with slogans such as “Stop extremism”.

A leading Swiss Islamic group said it was “a dark day” for Muslims.

The Swiss government had argued against the ban saying it was not up to the state to dictate what women wear.

