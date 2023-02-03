World

US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

February 3, 2023 9:11 am

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) was in the Philippines to finalise the deal. [Source: BBC]

The US has secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines – a key bit of real estate which would offer a front seat to monitor the Chinese in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

With the deal, Washington has stitched the gap in the arc of US alliances stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south.

The missing link had been the Philippines, which borders two of the biggest potential flashpoints – Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Article continues after advertisement

The deal, which in part reverses the US’ departure from their former colony more than 30 years ago, is no small matter.

“There is no contingency in the South China Sea that does not require access to the Philippines,” says Gregory B Poling, director of the Southeast Asia programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“The US is not looking for permanent bases. It’s about places, not bases.”

The US already had limited access to five sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) – the new additions and expanded access, according to a statement from Washington, will “allow more rapid support for humanitarian and climate-related disasters in the Philippines, and respond to other shared challenges”, likely a veiled reference to countering China in the region.

The statement came after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr in Manila on Thursday.

The US hasn’t said where the new bases are but three of them could be on Luzon, an island on the northern edge of the Philippines, the only large piece of land close to Taiwan – if you don’t count China.

China criticised the agreement, saying “US actions escalate regional tension and undermine regional peace and stability”.

“The United States, out of its self-interests and zero-sum game mentality, continues to step up military posture in this region,” its embassy said in a statement.

These days the US is seeking access to places where “light and flexible” operations involving supplies and surveillance can be run as and when needed, rather than bases where large numbers of troops will be stationed.

In other words, this is not a return to the 1980s, when the Philippines was home to 15,000 US troops and two of the largest American military bases in Asia, at Clark Field and nearby Subic Bay.

Then in 1991 the Philippine government called time. The Filipinos had recently overthrown the hated dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, and sending the old colonial masters home would further cement both democracy and independence.

The Vietnam war was long over, the Cold War was winding down, and China was as yet a military weakling. So, in 1992, the Americans went home – or at least most of them did.

Roll forward 30-odd years and another Marcos is back in the Malacañang Palace.

More important, China is no longer a military weakling, and it’s knocking on the Philippines’ front door. Manila has watched – horrified but powerless to intervene – as Beijing has set about redrawing the map of the South China Sea, or the West Philippine Sea as Manila insists on calling it. Since 2014 China has built 10 artificial island bases, including one at Mischief Reef, deep inside the Philippines’ own exclusive economic zone or EEZ.

Up to then relations between Manila and Beijing had been free of major problems, says Herman Kraft, a political science professor at University of the Philippines.

“We had a live and let live situation in the South China Sea. But in 2012 they tried to seize control of Scarborough Shoal. Then in 2014 they began building the islands. The land grab by China changed the relationship.”

“We have very limited capability against the threat from China,” says former Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Cuisia Jr.

He says the Chinese have repeatedly broken promises not to militarise their new South China Sea bases.

“The Chinese have militarised those features and that puts more of our territory under threat. Only the US has the power to stop them. The Philippines cannot do it alone.”

But this time there will not be thousands of US marines and airmen filling the red-light districts of Olongapo or Angeles city again.

The history of violence and abuse by US troops in the Philippines is still a sensitive subject. There are an estimated 15,000 children left with their Filipino mothers when their American fathers went home.

“We have a long history of inequality in our relationship,” says Renato Reyes, secretary general of New Patriotic Alliance, a left-wing group. “The Philippines has been forced to shoulder the social costs. There’s a history of rape, child abuse, and of toxic waste.”

The US’ return to the Philippines is strongly opposed by the country’s left-wing groups.

While there won’t be as many troops as earlier, Washington is now asking for access to several new locations, some facing the South China Sea, others facing north towards Taiwan. Unofficial reports point to options in Cagayan, Zambales, Palawan and Isabela.

The first one faces Taiwan, the second the Scarborough shoal, and the third the Spratly Islands. Any new US facilities will be inside existing Philippine bases. US troops will come in small groups and on rotation.

The aim, says Mr Poling, will be to deter further territorial expansion by China in the South China Sea, while also providing a place for the US to watch Chinese military movements around Taiwan.

“The Philippines has no way to deter China outside this alliance,” he says. “It’s buying BrahMos missiles from India. The US would like to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles. Together they can hold Chinese vessels.”

With increasing concern about a conflict over Taiwan, the Philippines could offer a “rear access area” for US military operations, or even a place to evacuate refugees.

“People forget there are between 150,000-200,000 Filipinos living in Taiwan,” Mr Poling says.

But Manila is not about to become a full-blown member of an American alliance to challenge or resist China’s rise, Professor Kraft cautions.

“The Philippines is not doing those things like Australia and Japan, directly challenging Chinese interests in the South China Sea or East China Sea. President Marcos wants good relations with the US. But he also wants good relations with China for economic advantage.”

Beijing too has indicated that it does not intend to allow a new base agreement between Manila and Washington to disrupt its relations with its neighbour.

In an editorial published to coincide with the arrival of the US defence secretary in Manila, China’s state-run Global Times accused the US of “setting a trap for the Philippines” and “trying to push the Philippines to the frontline of confrontation with China”.

“We are once again being caught in the middle,” says Mr Reyes, who believes China is just as much a capitalist imperialist power as the US.

“The Philippines still has a colonial mentality – it looks to the United States as its big brother.”

 

Saneem referred to FICAC

FSC’s losses accumulates into millions: Sugar Minister

Tikoduadua pledges support to RFMF

Fisherman denied bail

Government focuses on the health sector: Rabuka

Reviews expected in banking process

Consultative approach needed: Qereqeretabua

28 new COVID-19 cases

94 percent of FDB’s portfolio in MSME and agriculture

Bus service and road condition concerns villagers

Stability of the RFMF guarantees national stability: Tikoduadua

Apple's lower iPhone sales drive first profit miss since 2016

US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

Jessica Simpson reveals secret romance with ‘massive movie star’

Beyoncé ticket rush begins as pre-sale opens for UK tour dates

Russian President Vladimir Putin compares Ukraine invasion to Stalingrad fight against Nazi Germany

Australia Won’t Put King Charles on Its 5-Dollar Bill

Kim Petras talks religion, trans community ahead of Grammys

There’s no doubting he loves Aotearoa

Youth empowerment for new FNRL Chair

Army shifts focus to Nawaka 7s

Wins for Labasa, Suva and Rewa in Futsal IDC

Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

46-point first quarter sends Celtics past Nets

Stall on Samoan seasonal worker scheme 'a huge letdown'

Salesi Temo sworn in as Acting Chief Justice

Bainimarama lied in Parliament, NFP claims

Cotter resigns

Cokanasiga extends stay with Bath

Children’s Hospital performs 100th surgery

Matarerega returns to Suva

Labasa a hive of activity for back-to-school shopping

US seeks deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

Dolly Parton latest celebrity to be targeted in online scam

Jones may give Vunivalu another chance

Working people falling into the debt cycle

Focus on reducing the cost of living: Narube

Young Bobo joins Suva football

Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term

Collaboration is critical in preparing for tsunamis

MSME makes an 18% GDP contribution

Alec Baldwin scheduled for court on charges in set death

Muaivuso villagers welcome water assistance

Kylian Mbappe suffer injury as PSG win

RFMF accords traditional welcome to Tikoduadua

Sawanikula villagers raise concerns with PM

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years

Ukraine billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky targeted in new anti-corruption swoop

Man United makes Carabao Cup final

Iranian couple handed prison sentence for dancing in the streets

Will Smith confirms sequel, a year after Chris Rock slap

Man charged with murder to face court

Body found in Vatuwaqa identified

Ministry enhances their engagement with its sectors

Government willing to work with SPREP

Tikoduadua visits RFMF Commander

FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction

Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Biden moves to slash U.S. credit card fees, app charges

No classified documents found at president's beach house

Michael Jackson's nephew Jafaar Jackson to play him in biopic

Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound

Pope Francis in DR Congo: A million celebrate Kinshasa Mass

James Gunn discusses Henry Cavill exit and DCU future

FSC technically bankrupt, owes $400m

Former FSC Board needs to be held accountable: Singh

Government to re-look at FICAC’s role

‘No Jab, No Job’ to be removed soon: AG

Lorde on bringing her Solar Power tour home, her texts to Jacinda and where she’s been hiding

62 percent pass rate for Year 8

FNRL remodels competition

Continue investigating Saneem says FLP

Great opportunity for Fiji Futsal coach

Tabuya encourages women to take up opportunities

Major boost for Nataleira 7s

FRA to commence with reconstruction of Korotogo roundabout

Djokovic played Australian Open with 3cm tear in hamstring

NFL great Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'

James Gunn reveals next decade of DC movies and TV shows

New York attorney general calls for new sanctions against Donald Trump

Pearls coach disappointed with low interest

Former FSC CEO paid over $840k says Minister

PM addresses nepotism concerns

Matererega interested in re-joining Suva

We have to work within budget: FRA

AG pays visit to Fiji Met

NRL denies rejecting league pregnancy and leave policy

UN commits to further support SMEs, Cooperatives, Media

Pakistan mosque blast: What is behind the deadly attack?

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce ‘Bad Boys’ sequel

'My drug use got pretty deep and really dangerous'

4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

Elton John tops highest-grossing music tour of all time list

Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt

U.S. says Russia violating New START nuclear arms control treaty

Cabinet approves municipal council elections

Bainimarama given time to vacate PM's residence

Telecom launches new Online Top-Up service

Fiji strengthens economic ties with New Caledonia

Cabinet approves National Economic Summit

Fiji Finals in May

Cooperation arrangements to boost military engagements

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reteaming for ‘Bad Boys’ sequel

ACP Lutunauga is new FNRL Chair

Government to establish decision-making machinery

ONOC stands in solidarity with Ukraine

Prosecutors file charges in set shooting by Alec Baldwin

'Hands off Africa,' Pope Francis tells rich world

Property prices dropping across NZ at a rate not seen since financial crisis

PM confirms Saneem’s resignation

U.S. to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11

Priscilla Presley contests validity of Lisa Marie's will

Six new ministers sworn in after Cabinet reshuffle in NZ

Fijians need to become financial savvy

People’s behaviour to waste needs to change: PRF

Owner fined $90k after bird injures doctor

Selena Gomez responds to comments about her shaky hands

Apple workplace rules violate U.S. labor law

U.S. stops granting export licenses for China's Huawei

Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight

Rupert Grint found ‘Harry Potter’ role ‘quite suffocating’

The Jonas debut their daughter in public

Airbus and Qatar edge towards agreement in A350 dispute

French protests intensify against pension age rise

Fiji acknowledges US support

100 confirmed dead in marathon search of rubble

Fuel and LPG prices to decrease

Increasing trend in CHD in children: Bailey

More investment needed to understand climate variability

New Vision of Fiji assists students

Redline players ready for Vulaca tournament

Maharaj wants to prove teachers wrong

Fiji and Australia strengthen their Vuvale partnership

India to strengthen relationship with Fiji

Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia

Halfpenny starts for Wales against Ireland

Ukraine on mission to ban Russia from Paris Olympics

Neymar to miss struggling PSG's trip to Montpellier

Local TikToker fronts court with others

More heavy rain expected for New Zealand's flood-ravaged Auckland

Increase in depression and anxiety cases: Singh

FBC board will put $207k vehicle for tender

Former Wagner commander describes brutality and incompetence on the frontline

Telecommunication companies await approval by cabinet

Ravai joins Reds

Weather affects Ba’s preparation for futsal IDC

Miller to join Newcastle

ACIC officials join Fiji Police

Mother’s instinct saves two lives

Joe Biden rules out sending F-16 fighter jets

Actress gives evidence in High Court over bitter film dispute

President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

Climate Change in the Pacific Report launched

Fatboy Slim, Flamingo Pier cancelled due to weather

Memphis fire department fires three employees in Tyre Nichols case

Half Moon Bay suspect was upset over $100 repair bill, prosecutor says

7 officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death relieved of duty, 3 Memphis FD members fired

FBC welcomes new board

Police seek identity of deceased male

Lessons learnt for Drua

Ex-CEO got over $300k during COVID: FBC Board

Four players apply for release to join Ba

Priscilla Presley disputes trust of late Lisa Marie Presley

Nawaikula given time to engage new counsel

TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

Five to face allegation of human trafficking

Blinken visit reaches new urgency as Israeli, Palestinian tensions boil

Djokovic back at number one

Ministry to ensure international standards are met

6th Memphis officer disciplined, fire workers fired

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

Couples in Chinese province allowed to have unlimited children

TikTok CEO to testify before U.S. Congress over security concerns

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Rita Ora finally confirms she's married to Taika Waititi

Oil falls as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong

Police targeted in attack that kills 59

Priscilla Presley is contesting validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will

Officials say current wave is 'coming to an end'

Chief Justice suspended, Salesi Temo is acting

Over 203,942 students assisted so far

Four remanded for alleged murder

Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dead at 81

FCCC to review sugar pricing

Philips to cut 13% of jobs in safety and profitability drive

Farmers remanded for alleged assault in Seaqaqa

Avalanche kills two skiers in Japan's Nagano region

Recovery focus for Fiji 7s

Hughes returns to the Whites

PS Jokhan resigns

Overtime win for Kansas City

64% pass rate for Year 12

Two arrested for alleged robbery

Kiribati to return to PIF

Pathaan, a huge growth at the Australia box office

NZ COVID-19: 10,589 new cases, 28 deaths and 189 in hospital

All Auckland education facilities ordered to close until Feb 7