Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
245 lives saved by Fiji Navy in 2020|Red Cross waits on roads to open|160 Red Cross volunteers helping Fijians|Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|
Full Coverage

World

US President signs orders on migrant family separations

| @BBCWorld
February 3, 2021 3:45 pm
Only unaccompanied minors are covered by the ruling. [Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden has signed three executive orders seeking to reunite migrant families split up by a Trump-era policy and to order a review of his predecessor’s wider immigration agenda.

In an attempt to deter illegal immigration, President Donald Trump’s administration separated undocumented adults from children as they crossed the US-Mexico border.

Biden’s orders will set up a task force to try to reunite the estimated 600-700 children who are still apart from their families.

Article continues after advertisement

The Trump administration split up at least 5,500 children from adults along the border between 2017-18.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.