US President signs orders on migrant family separations

US President Joe Biden has signed three executive orders seeking to reunite migrant families split up by a Trump-era policy and to order a review of his predecessor’s wider immigration agenda.

In an attempt to deter illegal immigration, President Donald Trump’s administration separated undocumented adults from children as they crossed the US-Mexico border.

Biden’s orders will set up a task force to try to reunite the estimated 600-700 children who are still apart from their families.

Article continues after advertisement

The Trump administration split up at least 5,500 children from adults along the border between 2017-18.