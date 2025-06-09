US law enforcement prepare for hundreds of thousands to attend Army parade in Washington

Source: Reuters

Law enforcement agencies are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people to attend a celebration in Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary on June 14, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool told a press briefing on Monday.

McCool said thousands of agents, officers and specialists will be deployed from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies from across the country for security. The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department both told reporters there were no credible threats to the event.

“We’re preparing for an enormous turnout,” McCool said. “That is why we are leaving no stone unturned.”

The event, which will coincide with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, includes an Army birthday festival on the National Mall and will culminate with a parade through the capital and an enlistment and re-enlistment ceremony presided over by the president.

Security preparations include 18.5 miles of anti-scale fencing, 17 miles of concrete barriers, 175 magnetometers and officers from federal, state and local agencies standing guard. There will be drones operated by the Secret Service, McCool said.

Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department said there will be major impacts to traffic, including road closures, around the National Mall, West Potomac Park and The Ellipse.

The U.S. Army is bringing 6,500 troops into Washington, along with 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft for the event. There will be aircraft flyovers and fireworks during the event, prompting the FAA to close down arrivals and departures at Washington’s Reagan National Airport during the peak of the celebration.

Officials said they are not currently expecting protests against federal immigration enforcement similar to those in Los Angeles over the weekend. However, McCool said, the Secret Service is tracking nine possible demonstrations, and is ready to respond if they turn violent.

“That will be handled swiftly,” McCool said.

