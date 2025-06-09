US government shutdown suspends federal services

Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The United States government has officially shut down after lawmakers failed to pass a funding bill before the deadline, triggering the suspension of several federal services.

Hundreds of thousands of government employees are affected, with many going without pay until a resolution is reached in Congress. While essential services such as national security and emergency operations will continue, they will do so with limited staffing.

The shutdown is also expected to impact U.S. foreign aid, raising concerns across the Pacific, including Fiji, where American funding supports a number of climate, security, and development programs.

In a social media post, the U.S. Embassy in Fiji confirmed that due to the lapse in appropriations, its Facebook account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information.

It adds that scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the shutdown as the situation permits.

Developing story.

