US-Europe tensions surface at Shangri-La dialogue as Asia strategy splits

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, long a platform for U.S.-China rivalry, revealed a new division this year — between the U.S. and Europe over military focus in Asia. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called China an “imminent” threat but urged Europe to prioritize its own continental security rather than expanding into the Indo-Pacific. His remarks came as China downplayed the event, sending only a low-level delegation instead of its defense chief.

European leaders pushed back, emphasizing that Europe’s security is deeply connected to Asia. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas argued that concerns about China must go hand-in-hand with concerns about Russia, pointing to China’s support for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron reinforced France’s Indo-Pacific identity, citing overseas territories and regional military deployments while proposing a “third path” that avoids choosing sides between the U.S. and China.

Despite U.S. pressure, European nations continue to deepen military and economic ties in Asia. Britain’s aircraft carrier visit to Singapore, longstanding training camps in Brunei, and the AUKUS alliance illustrate ongoing strategic commitments. Meanwhile, European defense firms such as Airbus, Saab, and Thales remain influential in Asian markets, with Saab reportedly close to a fighter jet deal with Thailand over U.S. competitor Lockheed Martin.

While some, like Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, echoed Washington’s view that Europe must bolster its own defenses first, others remained firm on maintaining dual engagements. The growing divide over how the West should balance its strategic weight between Europe and Asia signals an evolving and potentially more fragmented global security landscape.

