US deploys Marines to Los Angeles as Trump backs arrest of California governor

The U.S. military will temporarily deploy about 700 Marines to Los Angeles until more National Guard troops can arrive, marking another escalation in President Donald Trump’s response to street protests over his aggressive immigration policies.

Monday was the fourth straight day of protests in Los Angeles, with hundreds of demonstrators gathering outside a federal detention center where immigrants have been held.

The U.S. military said a battalion would be sent to help protect federal property and personnel until more National Guard troops could reach the scene.

For now, the Trump administration was not invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow troops to directly participate in civilian law enforcement, according to a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity.

California sued the Trump administration to block deployment of the National Guard and the Marines on Monday, arguing that it violates federal law and state sovereignty. Shortly after, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he had been told that Trump is deploying another 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, after Trump on Saturday said he would deploy an initial 2,000 troops.

Tensions have been rising since Trump activated the National Guard on Saturday after street protests erupted in response to immigration raids in Southern California.

It is the biggest flashpoint yet in the Trump administration’s aggressive efforts to deport migrants living in the country illegally.

Los Angeles police chief Jim McDonnell said his department had not received any formal notification that the Marines would arrive in the city. The deployment “presents a significant logistical and operational challenge,” he said.

Trump said on Monday he felt he had no choice but to order the deployment to prevent violence from spiraling out of control.

The protests so far have resulted in some property damage, including some self-driving Waymo vehicles that were set ablaze on Sunday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department said five officers sustained minor injuries. Police on Sunday said some protesters had thrown concrete and bottles at officers.

Democrats said Trump’s decision to deploy military force to handle the protests amounts to an abuse of presidential power.

“The level of escalation is completely unwarranted, uncalled for, and unprecedented,” Newsom’s press office said on X.

Trump said he supported a suggestion by his border czar Tom Homan that Newsom should be arrested over possible obstruction of his administration’s immigration enforcement measures. “I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” Trump told reporters.

