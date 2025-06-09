Powerlifting in Fiji continues to grow

[Source: File]

Powerlifting Fiji committee member Norman Ravai believes the sport is continuing to reach new heights in the country, with participation numbers steadily increasing over the past year.

The recent East versus West powerlifting competition in Suva highlighted the sport’s growth, attracting more than 60 athletes across a two-day event.

Ravai says the increasing number of competitors is a strong sign that powerlifting in Fiji is moving in the right direction.

“Right now I think the standards of powerlifting is up there with the potential to still grow.”

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He pointed to the rise in participation numbers as one of the clearest indicators of the sport’s progress locally.

“Over the last year the numbers in the competition have been growing… we now have a two-day competition with over 60 athletes competing this time.”

Ravai believes the sport still has significant room for development if the right support systems remain in place.

“With the right people behind it, I feel like the sport still has so much more potential to grow.”

Powerlifting has continued gaining popularity across Fiji, particularly among younger athletes and women entering the sport.