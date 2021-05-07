Home

World

US-based Moderna to send 25m vaccine doses to Australia

BBC Sport
May 13, 2021 1:36 pm
[Source: Yahoo]

US pharmaceutical company Moderna will send 25 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Australia.

Moderna will deliver 10 million doses this year, and by next year will supply 15 million booster shots.

Australia’s vaccination drive has lagged behind other countries, as well as the government’s targets.

Article continues after advertisement

The country has, so far, only given out 2.5 million shots of the COVID vaccine but will take 50 million jabs for the entire population of Australia to be vaccinated.

This week, the government set a new target of vaccinating all adults who want the jab by the end of this year.

According to the joint statement, the booster shots are still being tested, but are expected to neutralize different variants of the virus.

