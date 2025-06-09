UN to vote on backing Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a resolution stating that genuine autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty “could constitute a most feasible solution” to the 50-year-long conflict.

Morocco considers the territory as its own and is pitted against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks an independent state.

The autonomy plan – first presented by Morocco to the United Nations in 2007 – would establish a local legislative, executive, and judicial authority for Western Sahara elected by its residents, while Rabat would control defense, foreign affairs, and religion. The Polisario instead wants to hold a referendum with independence as an option.

It was not immediately clear if the U.S.-drafted resolution, seen by Reuters, had won the support of veto powers Russia and China. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the U.S., Britain or France to be adopted.

The draft text supports Morocco’s autonomy proposal as a basis for negotiations between the parties. Algeria is currently serving a two-year term on the U.N. Security Council and pushed for the removal of that language, diplomats said.

The Polisario said it would not engage in negotiations on the basis of a resolution that backs the autonomy plan, while Algeria has said it would not vote for the resolution if it supports the autonomy plan.

The draft resolution would also renew for one year the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Western Sahara, known as MINURSO. An earlier text seen by Reuters would have only extended the mission for six months.

However, the draft due to be voted on by the council would also ask U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “provide a strategic review regarding MINURSO’s future mandate, taking into account the outcome of the negotiations” within six months.

The current mandate for the long-running peacekeeping operation expires on Friday.

